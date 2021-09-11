Conway Regional Health System announces the addition of three psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners to the Conway Regional Counseling Center team: Tanya Taylor, APRN; Blair Eberhard, APRN; and Kristy Lawson, APRN. They join Annette Anderson, MD, and licensed, certified social workers Londa Revis and Jennifer Moix.
Taylor received her Master of Nursing Science degree in Psychiatric Mental Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she also completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Eberhard received her Master of Nursing Science degree in Psychiatric Mental Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lawson received her Family Medicine residency training at Morehouse in Atlanta, GA, where she served as chief resident. In addition, she holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
“Now, more than ever, outpatient mental health is an important service for our community and we are excited for these providers to join the Conway Regional team,” said Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer. “The outpatient mental health team plays a key role at Conway Regional providing individuals with a range of mental services that will help to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
The Conway Regional Counseling Center is located at 495 Hogan Ln, Suite 2. The Counseling Center provides outpatient services that address life changes including stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, isolation, and loss. For more information, call 501-358-6695 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
