A few weeks ago this reporter looked at statistics concerning the Faulkner County real estate market in 2019 and so far in 2020. One thing that was apparent from the county Board of Realtors’ report was that three-bedroom homes were the best sellers this year and last year.
Is Faulkner County on trend with this statistic, or a trend setter? It seems as if the county is right on track in this aspect of home sales. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s survey of construction data, the number of bedrooms in the typical newly constructed single-family home is dropping.
“The number of new single-family homes that were started with four bedrooms or more dropped from 44.8 percent in 2017 to 43.5 percent in 2018, continuing a trend that has been occurring since 2015,” the National Association of Home Builders noted in its Eye on Housing blog. “These developments are linked to changes in preferences among home buyers. With more Millennials becoming prepared to buy their first home, the starter home share will rise, which means smaller homes and slightly fewer bedrooms.”
In a recent Conway Area Chamber of Commerce publication, it was noted that a larger number of smaller, more affordable homes were being built in Conway, according to Keller Johnson of Keller Johnson Construction. And, looking at the fact that the median age in Conway is 28.6, perhaps the argument of an increased number of millennial homebuyers has some teeth. The median age nationwide is 38.1, Arkansas is 38 and Little Rock is 35.
During 2019 in Faulkner County, 807 three-bedroom houses were listed for sale, with 681 being purchased. Comparably, in 2020 so far there have been 923 three-bedroom homes listed, with 771 sales completed. In comparison, only 300 four-bedroom homes were sold in 2019 and 398 in 2020.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau report, of the 617,000 single-family homes sold in 2018, 278,000 – or 45 percent – had three bedrooms.
“These figures may go up in the coming years, with Millennials getting older and finding more-stable jobs with increased incomes – making them ready to buy their own homes and finally leave the family residence. And what better option than a three-bedroom home that offers the ideal balance between space and function.”
A blog on Theplancollection.com, a site that offers assistance with home plans, explains that three-bedroom homes have several things that appeal to today’s homebuyer – they’re not too small, not too big, budget-friendly, easy to build, and versatile in design. The blog also notes that a three-bedroom home may just be the perfect configuration for a number of demographics.
“For example, a young couple just starting out can design a roomy master bedroom with a master bath; set up a bedroom for a child (or a future addition to the family) – and in the interim, use the third room as a guest suite that can also double as a family room/hobby room.”
Other families that might benefit from a three-bedroom home include empty-nesters, downsizers and the single professional. With a three-bedroom design, these families “will have more flexibility with the plan layout and configuration. They can opt for a split master bedroom – with the two bedrooms on the opposite side of the house for more privacy and quiet time. Right off the bat, they can have a dedicated guest room – and bonus space that can be converted into a home office, exercise space/gym, a media center, family room, or anything they wish to have in that space.”
Overall, it seems as if looking at a three-bedroom home might have some definite benefits. Theplancollection.com blog lists the following things to consider:
Affordability – The three-bedroom plan is budget-friendly for young professionals or couples looking for a first home.
Enough space for everyone – in the bedrooms, living spaces, and outdoor areas – due to versatile design options.
A smaller size is usually easier to build and maintain.
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly due to a smaller footprint, and decreased use of electricity and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.