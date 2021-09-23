Conway High School announced Wednesday that three of their senior students were named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program, the third year in a row students from CHS were named Commended Students.
The CHS senior that were named 2022 National Merit Commended Students are Leandro Menon, Fletcher Pearson, and Alan Sun and will received letters of commendation on behalf of CHS and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation later this week.
“These National Merit Commended Scholars join our National Merit Finalists in demonstrating a high standard for academic excellence,” Buck Bing, the Conway High School Principal, said. “They set an example for others here on our campus and throughout our district and community.”
The three seniors were recognized for their outstanding performance in being in the top scores for the 2021 PSATs and they recognition is designed to broaden their education opportunity and encourage them when they pursue their academic future.
“The Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential,” a spokesperson with the National Merit Corporation said. “These students are vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”
