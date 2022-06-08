The Arkansas Tree Farm Program recently announced three district winners of the Tree Farmer of the Year Award at the Eighth Annual Tree Farm Conference.
The District 7 Tree Farmer of the Year is Beene Family Investments. The farm, located in Faulkner County, has been a part of the Beene family for four generations. Today, Helen Bargar and Ann Gardner, daughters of J.T. and Carmeleda Beene, work together in managing the tree farm.
Originally J.T and Carmeleda planned for the timber sales to pay for their children’s college tuition, if needed. J.T. was a forester who taught his children and grandchildren to have a love and appreciation for the woods.
Part of the family members live adjacent to the farm and regularly observe the logging and management practices. In this way, the love J.T. and Carmeleda had for the tree farm is being passed down in the family and will hopefully continue for generations.
The District 1 winner is Miles Goggans. The Arkansas Tree Farm Program says that Goggans exemplifies not only an outstanding forest owner but a forest advocate. He is passionate about educating future generations of foresters and natural resource professionals. He and his sister, Johnna, own a 500-acre 3rd generation farm, with the original section of the farm settled in 1856. Goggans spent many a weekend on the farm, hunting quail with his father as a boy.
Those childhood memories drive him to restore quail populations on the farm by actively managing the timber, including thinning and conducting prescribed burns to improve wildlife habitat.
Goggans has used the property for educational purposes for youth and students, providing tours whenever possible, including hosting a youth sporting event each summer.
The final District Tree Farmer of the Year is Highfill, LLC located in District 8. Charles Vickers and his family own this Stone County tree farm. Like the other winners this year, Vickers manages his land for wildlife. He and his family enjoy hunting on the property and taking in the natural beauty of the Ozarks.
The winners are nominated by foresters from the seven districts in the state and then chosen by the Arkansas Forestry Association Tree Farm Committee. Each winner is an example of the sustainable work being done in Arkansas forests to keep trees growing and native species in Arkansas.
“I love working with landowners in the Arkansas Tree Farm Program,” Jennifer Johnson, the program administrator, said “They are required to follow the Standards of Sustainability set forth by the program, which means that they are managing their timber to meet their personal objectives and to keep the land environmentally healthy. The landowners that win the District and State Tree Farmer of the Year award are the best of the best. Their forester recognizes them for growing healthy forests and for being good stewards in their community – hosting tours on their land, teaching other landowners the tricks of the trade, in other words being exemplary. It makes me proud to know that some people are not just happy with the status quo, but that they go the extra mile.”
