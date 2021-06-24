Three Faulkner County nonprofits have been selected to receive Building Black Communities Fund grants from the Arkansas Community Foundation and the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative.
Three of the 40 central Arkansas nonprofits to be awarded grants are based in Faulkner County – the Jamison Alexander Success Center in Mayflower received $25,000, while the Pine Street Backpack Program in Conway received $12,500 and the Pine Street CommUnity Museum received more than $2,400. All three nonprofits deal in education and culture, per the Arkansas Community Foundation’s final grant awards list.
Popular social media platform Facebook provided the funding for the grants, President and CEO of the Arkansas Community Foundation Heather Larkin said.
“Facebook, Inc. provided the funding, the Community Foundation provided the infrastructure to make the grants and Black Leaders in Central Arkansas determined which nonprofits received them,” Larkin said.
Almost $1 million in grants were awarded through the Building Black Communities Fund.
Other organizations that serve Faulkner County, including the Arkansas Birthing Project, Arkansas RAPPS, Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas also received grants from the fund.
