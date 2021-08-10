Conway Regional Health System announced the addition of three physicians to the inpatient hospitalist team: Colton Kordsmeier, MD; Steven James, MD; and William Crittenden, MD.
Kordsmeier received his internal medicine residency training at the University of Tennessee for Health Sciences in Memphis, Tennessee. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and an alum of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
James received his family medicine residency training at CoxHealth in Springfield, Missouri. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he received his Doctor of Medicine and is also an alum of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Crittenden received his family medicine residency training at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, where he also received his Doctor of Medicine and undergraduate degree.
“As the communities we serve continue to grow, the development of the Conway Regional hospitalist team is crucial. The addition of these skilled physicians allows us to continue providing exceptional care to our patients in Conway and at Ozark Health in Clinton,” Dr Greg Kendrick, hospitalist medical director for Conway Regional, said.
“The inpatient hospitalist team plays a key role at Conway Regional by providing high-quality, compassionate care to the community,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer for Conway Regional, said. “We are excited to welcome each of these physicians to our health care system.”
The primary professional focus for hospitalists is the general medical care of hospitalized patients. Their activities include patient care, teaching and leadership related to hospital medicine.
Learn more at conwayregional.org.
