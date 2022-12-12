Welding team

St. Joseph High School students Nicholas Covington (left), Logan and Wade Simon were selected to represent the Conway Area Career Center at the SkillsUSA State Competition to be held in Hot Springs April 11-12.

 Submitted photo

Three St. Joseph High School students studying welding at the Conway Area Career Center on Conway High School’s campus have been selected to represent the Center at the SkillsUSA State Competition to be held in Hot Springs April 11-12.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry members working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It also empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.