Three St. Joseph High School students studying welding at the Conway Area Career Center on Conway High School’s campus have been selected to represent the Center at the SkillsUSA State Competition to be held in Hot Springs April 11-12.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry members working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It also empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens.
Nicholas Covington and cousins Logan and Wade Simon were chosen from the Center’s 150 welding students to represent it.
“Only one team of three could be chosen,” instructor Jason Moix said. “These boys were singled out for their welding skills and for their attitude and willingness to take on more advanced work.”
The winning team at the state competition will receive full scholarships to the welding program at University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. It could then go on to national and world competition.
