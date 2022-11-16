Three Vilonia School District campuses won recognition from the State of Arkansas’ Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), district officials announced on social media.
Vilonia Elementary School (VES), Vilonia Middle School (VMS) and Vilonia High School (VHS) received recognition for their student performance, academic growth and graduation rate, the district’s social media post read. The results, based on data gathered in the 2021-22 school year, mean the three schools received a total of $114,850 from DESE.
VES received $23,400 for finishing in the top 6-10 percent for performance, while VMS received a total of $44,800 for finishing in the top 6-10 percent for performance and growth and graduation rates. VHS received $46,650 for its growth and graduation rates.
DESE started the Arkansas School Recognition Program to “provide financial awards to public schools that achieve high student performance” and “high student academic growth,” DESE’s website reads.
While a full list of award winners for 2022 has yet to be announced, DESE gave out nearly $7 million in awards in 2021. In that list, four districts in Faulkner County, including Vilonia, Conway Public Schools, Greenbrier Public Schools and Mt. Vernon-Enola School District, received awards.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
