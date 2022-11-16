Three Vilonia School District campuses won recognition from the State of Arkansas’ Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), district officials announced on social media.

Vilonia Elementary School (VES), Vilonia Middle School (VMS) and Vilonia High School (VHS) received recognition for their student performance, academic growth and graduation rate, the district’s social media post read. The results, based on data gathered in the 2021-22 school year, mean the three schools received a total of $114,850 from DESE.

