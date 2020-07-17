Hello everyone!
For approximately four months we have been engulphed with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has absolutely disrupted our normal way of life. And yet, the good news is that we can thrive even in troubling times. We can flourish and rise above the challenges we are currently facing in our nation. So today, I want to share three tips that will assist you in thriving in a pandemic.
The first tip is that we have to be COMPASSIONATE. Compassion recognizes that I am not the only person going through a difficult time right now. It acknowledges that I am not the only one frustrated and feeling overwhelmed. Compassion reminds me that I am not the only one missing my family, friends, recreation, and church. The bible says it like this in Romans 12:15, “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.” I recently read the following statement, “True compassion is not only feeling another’s pain but also taking action to relieve it.” Therefore, during this pandemic, I have made the choice to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Why? Because compassion says it is not just about my convenience, it is also about my neighbor’s health, businesses thriving, churches reopening, and students being able to return to school in the fall. Compassion helps us thrive in a pandemic.
The second tip is that we have to embrace COMMUNITY. The bible says it best in Ecclesiastes 4:9-10, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. (10) If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” I truly believe that everyone needs support during times of crisis. We all need people in our lives that will pray for us, encourage us, and if needed, give us a shoulder to cry on. Yes, two people are better than one during times of distress. They produce double prayers, double faith, and double tenacity. If you want to thrive in a pandemic, learn to lean on the support of your community.
The third and final tip is that we must have a strong CREED. A creed can be loosely defined as our religious belief system. Your creed can help you overcome uncertain times in your life because it gives you a firm foundation to lean on. Your Christian faith is that firm foundation. It is the belief that God is who He says He is and that He can do exactly what He said He could do! Therefore, I encourage you to allow your faith to override your fear. Isaiah 41:10 states, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” If you want to thrive in a pandemic, your creed must provide you with a firm foundation on which to stand.
Yes, for approximately four months our lives have been engulphed with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has absolutely disrupted our normal way of life. And yet, I am a living witness that we can thrive in a pandemic. As long as we choose to be compassionate, embrace community and have a strong creed. I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”
Blessings!!!
