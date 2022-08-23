True Holiness Saints Center’s annual College Day will start at 11 a.m. Sunday and will once again feature the presidents from all three local colleges, elected officials and more.
During the fall semester of each year, College Day is held to welcome all students to the city, in particular, new freshman leaving home for the first time.
“The College Day worship experience offer a fun, high-energy praise and worship experience, greetings from Mayor Bart Castleberry, UCA President Houston Davis, CBC President Terry Kimbrow and Hendrix President Ellis Arnold,” event organizers said.
The service will also include a powerful sermon by Pastor E.C. Maltbia titled “The Road Map To Graduation,” and college reflections by 2022 Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell.
The service encourages students to start the year off right by making wise decisions. The best thing about the service is that it is led by students. Immediately following the worship, there will be lunch catered by Uncle Tim’s food truck and a vendor fair on the church lawn.
The vendor’s fair – which includes registered student organizations from the campuses of UCA, CBC and Hendrix, local businesses, Conway Police Department and nonprofit organizations – provides an opportunity for students and their parents to connect with local resources to help make the transition into college life easier.
“We want to also thank all of our sponsors for helping to make this event possible: Arvest Bank, Chris Jones, Jeff and Lori Standridge and 1st Security Bank,” organizers said.
True Holiness Saints Center is located at 198 Highway 286 East in Conway. For more information, contact Executive Church Administrator and Marketing Coordinator Kennedy Hughes at thsc@cyperback.com.
