October is National Clergy Appreciation Month. In celebration of Pastor E.C. Maltbia’s 29th year as founder and senior pastor of True Holiness Saints Center, Inc., the church family life center was renamed the E.C. Maltbia Family Life Center.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by church members, dignitaries and well wishers. The ceremony included reflections by Jordan Ester; a prayer by Elder Keith Harper; and proclamations given by both Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and Mayor Bart Castleberry.
