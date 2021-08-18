True Holiness Saints Center will return to an in-person College Day service this year.
Kicking off at 11 a.m. Sunday, this year’s theme is “Do It For the Culture.”
The event will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page “for those who want to watch it virtually,” Pastor E.C. Maltbia told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Additionally, the event will be available on the newly-launched app, True Holiness Saints Center virtual campus, which is available on any App Store.
True Holiness Saints Center each year hosts College Day for students in the community. The college day service is designed to help students build and maintain a strong Christian character throughout the duration of their collegiate experience, while providing a positive support system for students to glean from both spiritually and academically.
The presidents of each of Conway’s three colleges speak at the event. The University of Central Arkansas will have booths set up after the service featuring the Registered Student Organizations (RSOs).
Pastor Mike Jr, the 2021 Artist of the Year at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, will be a special guest at Sunday’s event thanks to Arkansas’ Power 92 Jams.
He will perform “Big” and “I Got It.” The UCA Gospel Choir will perform as well as the Creative Arts dancers.
Maltbia’s message this year will be “College and COVID.”
Lunch will be served to all students following the service. Uncle Tim’s food truck will provide the lunch – his famous “greasy, cheesy” burger.
Maltbia said the event wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors – Arvest Bank, First Security Bank, TruService Community Federal Credit Union and Bunny Adcock.
Judge Chuck Clawson and city of Conway’s Diversity and Economic Development Coordinator Shawanna Rodgers will present three scholarships during the service.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
