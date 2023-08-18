“Collegiate Success” is the theme for the 2023 College Day at True Holiness Saints Center. The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at 198 AR-286 in Conway.

“The primary reason for College Day is to welcome new freshmen into the city and encourage upperclassmen to continue succeeding,” Pastor E.C. Maltbia said.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

