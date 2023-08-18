“Collegiate Success” is the theme for the 2023 College Day at True Holiness Saints Center. The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at 198 AR-286 in Conway.
“The primary reason for College Day is to welcome new freshmen into the city and encourage upperclassmen to continue succeeding,” Pastor E.C. Maltbia said.
Students from each of the city of Conway’s three universities – the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College and Central Baptist College – will lead the devotion and reflections before Maltbia’s sermon titled “Tricks of the enemy.”
The service will be followed by a free lunch and vendor’s fair in the style of a collegiate block party that will include a DJ, games and lots of prizes, including a “swag bag” from UCA, Hendrix and CBC.
Program highlights include a welcome speech from Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry as well as from each of the college presidents – UCA’s Houston Davis, Hendrix College’s Karen K. Petersen and CBC’s Terry Kimbrow.
Maltbia said the event wouldn’t be possible without community sponsors including Arvest Bank, Judge H.G. Foster, Rep. Steve Magie, Uncle Tim’s Food Truck, First Security Bank and Soiree Rentals of Conway.
All COVID restrictions have been lifted for the first time since before the pandemic. Maltbia said he expects a crowd of around 200.
He said there’s one message he hope attendees take away from the event: “Jesus loves them, and the city of Conway does too.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
