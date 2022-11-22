The city of Conway will observe the Thanksgiving Day holiday both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. The department office will be closed.
The Conway Department of Sanitation services will operate as follows:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 2:21 am
The city of Conway will observe the Thanksgiving Day holiday both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. The department office will be closed.
The Conway Department of Sanitation services will operate as follows:
Residential Collections – Garbage, glass, and yard waste routes are postponed.
Commercial Collections – Garbage and glass are postponed.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed.
Residential Collections – Both Thursday and Friday garbage routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. Glass and yard waste collections will be postponed until the next week.
Commercial Collections – Both Thursday and Friday garbage routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 5 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection. Glass collections will be postponed until the next week.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, Nov. 26.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
Be prepared for the holidays. Visit conwayarkansas.gov/sanitation to view the holiday collections calendar year-round and to register with Conway’s free Recycle Coach for a collections calendar customized to a home address. Questions and service requests may be made by email (conwaysanitation@conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@ConwaySanitation), conway arkansas.gov, and phone (501-450-6155).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.