Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston announced Tuesday his intention to seek election to the office of Arkansas State Treasurer.
“Our state was dealt a loss with the unexpected passing of State Treasurer Mark Lowery. We continue to mourn his loss along with his family, friends, and staff,” Thurston said. “With Gov. Sanders’ appointment of Larry Walther to fill the seat until the 2024 election, I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of Arkansas Treasurer of State.”
“It has been my honor to represent and serve the citizens of Arkansas as Secretary of State since 2019 and as Commissioner of State Lands for the eight years preceding. It is my intent to continue to serve the people of Arkansas with the same trust and integrity that they have come to know and expect from my administration.”
Thurston’s experience in the transformation, modernization and transition of constitutional offices shows a proven track record of his commitment to service and integrity to the citizens of Arkansas.
“I am confident that with my experience and dedication to the people of Arkansas, I can continue to serve our state well in the role of State Treasurer,” Thurston said. “As State Treasurer, I will continue to stand by my commitment to outstanding customer service, serving as a good steward of taxpayer’s funds, advancing the technological resources available to businesses, and streamlining our online systems that serve Arkansans, state agencies, and other stakeholders. I am humbled by the support I’ve received serving the people of Arkansas as Secretary of State and look forward to continuing my service as Arkansas State Treasurer.”
