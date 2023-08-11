Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston announced Tuesday his intention to seek election to the office of Arkansas State Treasurer.

“Our state was dealt a loss with the unexpected passing of State Treasurer Mark Lowery. We continue to mourn his loss along with his family, friends, and staff,” Thurston said. “With Gov. Sanders’ appointment of Larry Walther to fill the seat until the 2024 election, I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of Arkansas Treasurer of State.”

