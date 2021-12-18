A new trend on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok has recently been linked to the increase in threats made against not only schools in the Conway area, but around the entire nation as well.
It’s unclear how it started, but the social media “challenge” asks students to call in a shooting or bomb threat to the schools, something that Conway has had multiple reports on over the past week.
“In the last week, the Conway Police Department was made aware of some threats specific to our area,” CPD said in a Facebook post. “Although we do not believe these threats to be credible in nature, we investigate claims such as this to the fullest extent.”
Already, Conway police have arrested two students responsible for making such threats against the Middle Schools in the area.
“These specific challenges, along with ANY violent, negative social media influences, create problems for our students, our schools, and our community,” Conway Public School District said Friday.
Little Rock FBI Public Affairs Officer Conner Hagan told media partner KATV that online school threats has increased around the country including in Arkansas. Just within the last month, Beebe, Dumas and Monticello have all also received similar threats.
According to Hagan, anyone caught for these crimes will be charged on a local and state level, and possibly escalated to federal charges.
“You can face up to five years in prison for posting hoax threats whether they be over social media, or text message, or email, it’s a federal crime,” he said to KATV. “It’s threatening interstate communications, that’s the statute we look at when we’re investigating these crimes.”
While they still don’t believe these threats at credible at all, CPD will still have an increase police presences on campuses in Conway in order to keep people safe.
“We will remain vigilant and continue to work with the Conway Public School District to guarantee the safety of students and faculty members,” CPD said.
In the meantime, CPSD continues to urge parents to talk to their children and make sure they’re not responsible for any such threats.
“CPSD encourages parents/guardians to closely monitor your student’s online activity, especially on social media platforms,” the district said. “Please talk with your students about the severe consequences of posting/making threats to a school. Let’s all work together to keep our students and our schools safe.”
