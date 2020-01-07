Jeanette Anderton staff photoCity of Conway Physical Plant crews disassemble the city’s Christmas tree on Monday. The tree stands at Rogers Plaza in front of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, attracting residents and tourists throughout the holiday season.
