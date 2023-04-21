The Conway Department of Public Works installed Conway’s world famous Tiny Toads throughout downtown Conway Wednesday morning in preparation for Toad Suck Daze.

The Tiny Toads are bronze toads fashioned by Oregon-based artist Calvin Stinger, who has done work for Conway in the past, and the locations of these toads highlight 11 different historic sites throughout downtown Conway.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.

