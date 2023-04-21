The Conway Department of Public Works installed Conway’s world famous Tiny Toads throughout downtown Conway Wednesday morning in preparation for Toad Suck Daze.
The Tiny Toads are bronze toads fashioned by Oregon-based artist Calvin Stinger, who has done work for Conway in the past, and the locations of these toads highlight 11 different historic sites throughout downtown Conway.
The purpose of these toads is to give the community a self-guided tour of these different historic sites, which are located within walking distance of downtown Conway and the Conway Commercial Historic District.
“This interactive art installation aims to foster public interaction with the piece, inspire creativity and promote the education of Conway’s unique history,” the city of Conway wrote on its Facebook page. “Visitors can locate the toad at each site and, with the help of a tour guidebook available at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, participants can read the unique history of the site and view historical photos.”
One Tiny Toad is located by the Grummer Massey Building where the 12-inch by 6-inch toad is trying to balance a very large hammer.
A pair of 7-inch by 8-inch toads can be found swing dancing on the third floor of the Halter Building. The Halter Building will also be offering “fun and games” for the teenagers in the community
One toad named Mr. Toad Frauentag, who is 8-inches by 8-inches, can be found sitting on top of some of the wares that he sells in his mercantile at the Frauenthal and Schwarz Building.
One 6-inch by 5-inch toad can be found waiting for his next train to arrive at the Depot while a 10-inch by 8-inch toad can be found in the jail pondering when he will get out while the police toad soundly sleeps.
Goad Brothers Cafe features 8-inch by 6-inch toads Luke and Jud Goad Toads holding a giant chocolate chip cookie to share with the Conway community.
Farmer State Bank has a 10-inch by 5-inch toad wearing a top hat and leaning on his cane proudly holds a large bag of money to take to the bank.
Mr. Toad Smith can be found celebrating his new store opening in 1923 by driving a 1923 Ford Model T at the Smith Ford building.
A young toad who is 12-inches by 8-inches and a hard-working student can be found in the East Side Community with his diploma in his pocket after graduating from Pine Street School.
The final toads can be found at The Golden Drag Café as the 9-inch by 10-inch Toad Trio Band, a Jazzy entrée where dancing and food abound.
Tiny Toad Tour Guide pamphlets can be found on the city of Conway’s website.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
