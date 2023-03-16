The Mayflower Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted carjacking on Tuesday.
Dylan Cole Lee, 19, of Clinton faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and third-degree escape.
After making a delivery to Stroud’s diner at 558 Highway 365 in Mayflower around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a driver was approached by Lee.
“[Lee] claimed he was experiencing car problems,” Mayflower PD previously said. “Following a short conversation, the victim was struck in the head as he turned away to get in his vehicle. A fight then ensued, and [Lee] unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s work vehicle.”
Lee then left in another vehicle, heading south on Highway 365, authorities said. This vehicle was later recovered by Mayflower PD.
Mayflower PD asked the public for assistance and “received information leading to the arrest” of Lee, the department announced. “Upon being detained for questioning, the suspect attempted to flee from custody, leading to additional charges of escape.”
Mayflower PD thanks the public for submitting tips in this case.
“We appreciate the public assistance in this case. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time,” Mayflower PD said.
Lee is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. April 10.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.