Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel Toad Suck Daze, organizers are keeping the festival’s spirit alive by encouraging residents to race toads from home.
The fun doesn’t end there. Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates said while organizers are encouraging residents to send in their at-home toad racing videos, they are also planning other Toad Suck-related events.
Because the city could not host the annual Toad Suck Daze festival this year, festival organizers decided to have residents participate in Toad Suck activities from home. This includes toad races.
The Woodland Heights Baptist Church rounded up 32 race entries from the church’s youth.
To keep children socially-distanced, church staff raced the toads on each child’s behalf, with Penny Copeland’s little hopper, Toady Toad Toad, finishing first.
“Our city’s annual Toad Suck festival was canceled this year because of COVID-19 and one of the most popular events at the festival are the toad races. So we got the word out to our church kids and told them the staff would race their toads if they brought them to us. And boy did they bring them to us,” Steve Lasiter, a Woodland Heights Baptist Church member, said. “[Thirty-two] toads later, Penny Copeland’s toad, affectionately named Toady Toad Toad, prevailed as the winner.”
Toad Suck Daze organizers are still accepting race videos.
“We’d love to see them and want to share and recognize people,” Gates said Friday afternoon. “It’s a great time of the year to be outside. You can catch a toad and race it all while practicing social distancing.”
To jump in on the “toadally” virtual races, participants must create their own at-home track.
Toad Suck organizers recommend using either sidewalk chalk or masking tape to outline a 2-foot by 8-foot track. Next, racers should assign someone to use a stopwatch and film the race – be sure to let the audience know your name as well as your toad’s name before you start your race.
The person filming the race should announce “On your mark, get set, TOAD!” to cue racers to get their toads moving and for the person timing the race to start the clock.
Brian Ratliff, the Toad Master, said racers should also keep in mind there’s “no flippin’, no floppin’, [and to] let the toad do the hoppin’.”
When posting race videos online, remember include “#ToadSuck Daze” and to post your toad’s finish time.
Gates said organizers will announce in the coming days a Toad Suck-related event the public can soon attend.
