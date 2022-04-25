In preparation for the return of in-person activities at the annual Toad Suck Daze three-day festival this weekend, residents are invited to Pompe Park on Tuesday to gather much-needed toads.
The annual Toad Roundup is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Pompe Park on Prince Street.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers sponsored the event and will be providing the food during it as well.
Boxes for toad storage, or Toad Totes, will be provided by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
Children can search the park’s creek bank to find toads. Suggested supplies for the Toad Roundup include rubber boots, gloves (for the faint-at-heart) and a flashlight or headlamp.
“A few goodies will also be scattered throughout the park, so if your kids are averse to handling amphibians, they will still have fun looking for prizes,” event organizers said.
Kids who find multiple toads, can “toadally” cash in.
“Kids will receive $1 for every toad they round up and hand over,” organizers said.
The National Weather Service of Little Rock expects excellent conditions for a Toad Roundup Tuesday with clear skies and a high temperature around 67.
To see more Toad Suck Daze events, visit https://www.toadsuck.org.
