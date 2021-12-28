The Kiwanis Club of Conway has announced that the the Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K Run will be returning after two years for its 40th anniversary on April 30, 2022.
The race was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, but co-chair of the Kiwanis Club of Conway’s Toad Suck Daze Run Committee and the Club president-elect Patrick Lewis already has a goal set for the race’s historic return.
“My goal is 1,250 runners,” Lewis said. “People want to get out and race. We’re excited to get back to this yearly tradition.”
Other than a 10K and 5K run, The Toad Suck Daze Run also includes a 5K Fun Walk and Tadpole Trot races for the kids ages 4-12. The race will start at 7:58 a.m. for the Wheelchair Division, held only in the 10K, 8 a.m. for the 10K Run, and then 8:15 a.m. for the 5K Run and Fun Walk.
“This year, we’re excited to announce that the 10K has been designated part of the 2022 Arkansas Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix,” Lewis said. “Special awards will be given to top finishers.”
Those who wish to register can do so on the Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K Run Web site at toadsuckrun.com. The website also includes maps for both the 10K and 5K routes as well as other information things such as the Tadpole Trot race and how to become a volunteer or sponsor.
“This year’s presenting sponsor will be Conway Regional Health System,” Richard S. Plotkin, co-treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Conway, said. “Its financial and marketing support will help the Kiwanis Club fund local charities in the community. Over the years, the race has raised more than $400,000 for nonprofit organizations.”
Packets for registered runners will be made available at the Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center from noon to 6 p.m. the day before the race and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the John McConnell Stadium fieldhouse at Conway High School on race day. Race day registration will also be made available during this time as well.
All participants will receive a T-shirt with the Toad Suck Daze Run logo on it. Additional shirts will be made available for $15 each.
