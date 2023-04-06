The 42nd Annual Toad Suck Daze festival will include a major entertainment change from past year's events, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a news conference Thursday morning. The 2023 festival will take place May 5-7 in downtown Conway.
Unlike previous years, the festival's Friday night headline entertainment will be stand-up comedy. Among other comedians, Dusty Slay of Netflix's "The Stand Ups" fame, will headline the Friday night show.
Saturday entertainment will include country music singer Hailey Whitters. The Washington Post described Whitters' 2020 debut album "the year's deepest country album," and in 2021, she toured with Luke Combs and Midland.
Other festival programming will feature a variety of original experiences that build on the festival's tradition, Chris Crain Hyundai Manager Brett Berry said.
“When you have the Museum of Discovery and Arkansas PBS providing content, visitors know they can count on a quality experience,” Berry said. “The festival has traditions that are 40 years old and newer events that we’ll be doing 40 years from now. It really is an example of our community at its best.”
Also Thursday, the chamber announced the festival will give more than $100,000 in charitable contributions to nonprofits.
"Last year was an incredible success for the festival," Conway Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Lacy said, per a news release. "We came back from a hiatus with new ideas and new energy. That success and the continued support of our sponsors set the table for the giving you see today."
Organizations that will receive donations from this year's festival include $15,000 to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, $20,000 to the Conway Downtown Partnership, $4,000 to the Arkansas Shakespeare Theater, $4,000 to the Conway Symphony Orchestra, $4,000 to the Reynolds Performance Main Stage Series and $18,000 in college scholarships for Faulkner County students.
Lacy said that additional contributions are expected and will be announced as the festival gets closer.
"We’re not finished,” Lacy said. "We’re excited to continue telling the story of the festival’s mission in the coming weeks. Expect more giving that builds our region’s access to education and celebrates our culture and history."
For more information about Toad Suck Daze, visit toadsuck.org.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
