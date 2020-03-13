In seven weeks, more than 100,000 people are expected to hop into downtown Conway for the 39th annual Toad Suck Daze festival.
The award-winning, three-day festival will span eight city blocks in downtown Conway with designated areas for shopping, hands-on children’s activities, live music, food vendors and more.
“From local and national entertainment to kids’ entertainment; from arts and crafts to anything you can eat on a stick; from the 5K/10K race to the World Famous Toad Races, Toad Suck Daze has something for everyone,” Conway Area Chamber of Commerce officials said. “In addition to food and fun, the festival provides funding for education initiatives.”
To date, the festival has raised $1.9 million for education initiatives including direct scholarships to around 310 students, contributions to a scholarship endowment at each of Conway’s three colleges and to Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County and donations to Arkansas Preschool Plus.
The festival will be May 1-3, and there will be a related event prior to the big kickoff.
Nabco and the Chamber’s Toad Suck Daze committee will host the Toad Round-up from 6-8 p.m. April 28 at Pompe Park on Prince Street. Dinner and official TSD boxes to hold the jumpy racers will be provided on site.
TSD special events:
Crawl, Drag and Squirt
5 p.m. Friday, May 1, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2
Organized by the Conway Fire Department, elementary-aged kids have the opportunity to participate in an obstacle course that promotes fire safety. Friday preliminaries are held at the Central Fire Station located at the corner of Locust and Oak Streets. The finals, held on Saturday, will be located on Front Street. All participants must fill out a release form.
Toad Suck 10K/5K Run and Tadpole Trot
8 a.m. Saturday, May 2
The Toad Suck 10K was started by the Conway Kiwanis Club in 1982 and is a sanctioned event of Toad Suck Daze. In 1984, First National Bank (now Regions) began a race in memory of a fellow employee, Randy Baker, who died of cancer. The Randy Baker 8K was conducted for two years, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. In 1986, the Conway Kiwanis Club approached Regions Bank, and the two races were combined. Regions Bank has served as primary sponsor of the race ever since, and each year the Toad Suck Daze Run is held in memory of Randy Baker, with proceeds benefiting non-profit agencies in the Faulkner County community. Today, the Run includes both a 10K and a 5K Run/Walk, a Wheelchair event, a Tadpole Trot for children aged 4-12, and the 10K is a Grand Prix Series Event.
To register for the Toad Run 10K/5K or Tadpole Trot visit www.toadsuck run.com
Tour de Toad and Iron Toad
Noon on Saturday, May 2
The annual Tour de Toad takes off on Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m. (9:00 a.m. registration and packet pick-up) at the Conway Municipal Airport. Tour de Toad raises funds to increase literacy in central Arkansas, while encouraging a healthy lifestyle through a fun cycling event. Cyclists can pick between three routes: a 10-Mile route (Family Ride), 20-Mile route (Intermediate Ride), and a 40-Mile route (Feels like Half-Century Ride).
Omelets with the Toad Master
7-11 a.m. Sunday, May 3
Join the Toad Master for an Omelet Breakfast. The event will be held at the Brick Room in downtown Conway. Proceeds from Omelets with the Toad Master will go to funding programs for Milestones Services. The Conway nonprofit provides early intervention for children birth to 5 years of age, who are delayed or who are at risk of developmental delays due to medical conditions.
TSD Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3
Join the Conway Rotary Club for the Toad Suck Daze Pancake Breakfast at Stoby’s Restaurant. They will be flipping pancakes into scholarships with proceeds of the breakfast going to scholarships for local students.
Live entertainment
Toad Suck Daze entertainment is presented on two stages – the Conway CVB Main Stage at Simon Park and the TriTechne Late Night Stage at Kings Live Music. Entertainment at both stages is free and seating is general admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating to the Conway CVB Main Stage. Additional entertainment for children is presented on the two stages at the Toadal Kids Zone.
This year’s headliner will be A Thousand Horses. A schedule of live entertainment was not released as of press time Thursday.
Festival food
Whether you’re craving traditional fair favorites on a stick or fancier fare you can eat with a fork, you’ll find something for every appetite at Toad Suck Daze. More than 35 Concession Booths are on site, serving sweet and savory food to hungry festivalgoers. The Toad Suck Daze committee “aims to strike a balance by providing popular food items people return for year after year and introducing new and different options.”
Toad races
Elected officials and other leaders will compete in the Very Important Toad Race at 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, followed by the General Toad Race at 5:30.
Saturday’s races include the Tricycle Race at 10 a.m., the Baby Crawl at 10:30, the Very Important Toad Race at 11, the General Toad Race at 11:30, the Jump for Education race at 2 p.m., the General Toad Race at 3 and 5 p.m.
The final General Toad Race will be at 1:30 pm. Sunday and the competition will wrap up with the Championship Toad Race at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.toadsuck.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.