Thousands of people braved the heat and flocked to downtown Conway on Friday at the first in-person, traditional three-day annual festival since 2019 due to the pandemic. Festival officials opened the midway early because Conway Public Schools were out. The festival continues through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information – including a festival map, schedule of events and list of food vendors – visit toadsuck.org.
See more photos on page B4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.