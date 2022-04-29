Thousands of people braved the heat and flocked to downtown Conway on Friday at the first in-person, traditional three-day annual festival since 2019 due to the pandemic. Festival officials opened the midway early because Conway Public Schools were out. The festival continues through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information – including a festival map, schedule of events and list of food vendors – visit toadsuck.org.
Toad Suck Daze gets hoppin'
- By Staff photos by Jeanette Stewart
