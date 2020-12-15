The Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the reopening of Toad Suck Park at a news conference at the campsite on Monday. Toad Suck Park has been closed since the spring of 2019 due to damage incurred from a historic flooding event.
Col. Eric Noe, District Engineer and Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, spoke on the extent of the damage at Toad Suck after the 2019 flood in his remarks on Monday.
“At Toad Suck, water levels were above my head,” Noe said, gesturing above him. “When we started getting into [pavilions], there was sand inside these [pavilions].”
The spring 2019 flood completely flooded Toad Suck Park, damaging electrical wiring, destroying 11 culverts, as well as causing destruction to campsites, septic tanks and canopies.
Repair work started in October 2019 with general cleaning and filling of scour holes. In February 2020, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to finish major repair work that included the rebuilding of the 11 compromised culverts, electrical and plumbing repairs and campsite restoration. Total repair costs totaled about $1.3 million. All funds used to restore the park came from a federal award of $115 million in flood supplemental funding.
“[Contractors] put in a new culvert behind me,” Noe said, pointing toward the riverbank. The culvert is massive and feeds into two pools close to the riverbank. “We had a significant rain event yesterday, but there’s hardly any water pooling anywhere [in the park]. That’s because of the hundreds of feet of culverts and piping that have drained this park off.”
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Ryan King gave the media a tour of some of the repairs that were finished. While no buildings or permanent structures had to be replaced, King said quite a bit of repairs had to be finished on them. For example, the septic tank for the public bathrooms was destroyed and had to be replaced.
Noe recognized that the lengthy closure of the park was difficult for the community.
“[The Army Corps of Engineers] appreciate [the community’s] support and [their] patience with us as we work very fast to try to restore the [places] that we enjoy and make our lives a little bit more special.”
Visitors to the park wishing to camp must make reservations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Camping registration will open on Dec. 15. To reserve a campsite, campers can visit recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.
