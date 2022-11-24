Toad statues in downtown Conway are decked out in glittery holiday decor thanks to Tipton and Hurst.
The local florist business decorated the toad statue in front of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce building on Oak Street and the toad bench on Front Street.
“It’s a really fun thing that we do just to give back a little and add a little holiday cheer to the downtown area and just to Conway as a whole,” Tipton and Hurst Marketing Director Haley Kimbrell said.
Tipton and Hurst has served the central Arkansas community since 1886 and the Conway community for around 30 years.
“We’re really rooted in giving back to the community in any little way that we can, even if it’s just something as simple as decorating the toads,” Kimbrell said.
Conway store manager Jessica Peebles decorated the statues with items that are found in-store.
She started out by using a six-foot mixed greenery garland and added ornament picks, gold berry picks, gold pine picks, poinsettias and more. She used a mixture of red and gold items.
Both toads are holiday ready and so is Tipton and Hurst for all festive floral needs, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.