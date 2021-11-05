The wife of Conway eye doctor who worked in his clinic was convicted of Medicaid fraud.
Karen Todd, 53, pleaded guilty to the Class A felony. She was sentenced to 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 84 months suspended imposition of sentence, and ordered to pay nearly $860,000 in restitution and fines.
She was ordered to pay $286,536.64 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program Trust Fund and $573,073.28 in fines to the general revenue of the State of Arkansas.
The restitution is joint and several with Dr. Charles Todd, Jr., pursuant to a civil settlement in State v. Dr. Charles Todd, Jr., 23CV-21-1035.
“It doesn’t matter if you own the facility or are an employee, bad actors who defraud taxpayers will be held accountable,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “Medicaid funds are crucial to assist some of our most vulnerable Arkansans.”
In October 2019, Karen Todd was arrested on suspicion of Medicaid Fraud. During the investigation, she was the office manager of Todd Eye Clinic and the wife of Dr. Charles Todd, Jr. Upon arrest, Karen admitted to purposely submitting fraudulent claims that were thousands of dollars over the actual billable amount.
The case was prosecuted in cooperation with Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews and her office.
Medicaid fraud occurs when providers use the Medicaid program to obtain money to which they are not entitled. To report Medicaid fraud, abuse or neglect related to Medicaid, contact the Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud hotline at 866-810-0016 or oag@ arkansasag.gov.
