First Community Bank has announced that Scott Todd has joined the bank as VP secondary mortgage production and sales manager for the organization’s home lending division. He will serve as a liaison for all secondary market originators and support staff across the bank’s network.
Todd brings extensive knowledge to his new position. He has nearly 20 years of banking experience in central Arkansas. Scott currently serves as the president of the Arkansas Mortgage Bankers Association. He also has earned his AMP (accredited mortgage professional) certification that further expanded his overall mortgage knowledge. As VP secondary mortgage production and sales manager, Scott will oversee and manage our originators in each of our markets, in and out of Arkansas.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join First Community Bank,” said Todd. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the bank’s growth, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a relationship-focused company culture.”
He currently resides in Greenbrier, Arkansas, where he and his wife, Chelsea, live with their two children, Hudson and Tucker.
“We are excited to welcome Scott to the First Community Bank family,” said Christy Beagle, SVP secondary mortgage manager. “His vast amount of banking experience, commitment to customer service, and expertise in the mortgage industry will be invaluable as we expand our mortgage lending footprint. Scott’s commitment to serving the mortgage industry has been evident to me in our last 8 years of working together.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.
