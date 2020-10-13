Toe2Toe Martial Arts is hosting a benefit concert Halloween night.
The event features Prodigies of Peace and will be free and open to the public.
However, Toe2Toe is accepting donations with proceeds going to the studio’s “It Takes A Village” program.
The program helps underprivileged youth pay for their martial arts tuition.
Toe2Toe is located at 2100 Spring Valley Dr., inside of the Thriveworks building.
For more information or donate to the cause ahead of the benefit concert, visit https://conwaytoe2toe.com/conway-toe2toe-it-takes-a-village-program/#top, where one can learn more about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.