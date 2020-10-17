Best Boss

Johnny Adams First Security Bank – Winner

P.O. Box 938 Conway, AR 72033

501-450-1810

Nicole Hurst - Superior Senior Care

802 6th St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-4663

Greg Sanson - Centennial Bank

Best Employee Recognition Program

Conway Corporation – Winner

1307 Prairie St. Conway, AR 72034

501-450-6000

Conway Regional Health System

2302 College Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-329-3831

First Security Bank

1001 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-450-9800

Best Overall Leadership

First Security Bank – Winner

1001 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-450-9800

Conway Regional Health System

2302 College Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-329-3831

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab

16 Wilson Farm Rd. Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-0860

