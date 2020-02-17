Ten finalists have been named for this year's 2020 Alchemy Songwriting Showcase set for Feb. 29.
Jennis Strange, with the competition, told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday that the group represents many different areas of the country including six different states, all coming to Conway to perform.
• Landon Davis from Los Angeles, California.
• Bo Armstrong from Nashville, Tennessee.
• Arielle Reeder from Maumelle, Arkansas.
• Garon Brett from Vineyard, Utah.
• Blake Rackley from Nashville, Tennessee.
• Michael Goldberg from Phoenix, Arizona.
• Connor Brooke from Nashville, Tennessee.
• Sierra Carson from Rogers, Arkansas.
• Natalie Price from Austin, Texas.
• Luke Gibson from Nashville, Tennessee.
"I love meeting the 10 finalists as they come in for soundcheck on Saturday," Strange said. "Hearing their stories, putting a face to a song and even following up with them after the competition. There are finalists from all past eight competitions that I still keep in touch with and follow their careers."
The Alchemy Songwriting Competition started in 2011, a joint project between local nonprofit Blackbird Arts Collective and singer/songwriter Kris Allen with the purpose to give musicians the opportunity to showcase their work and to raise money for arts education, according to the event website.
Strange said this is their eighth competition.
"I honestly love the entire process," she said. "We have a committee that listens to all of the submissions first to narrow it down to the top 40 or so contestants that get sent on to the guest judges.
"Being a part of that committee listening session is always exciting, getting to hear such a wide variety of music from all types of artists. You never know what you’re going to hear."
All submissions were due Dec. 31, 2019. Entry categories included rock/alternative, country and bluegrass, gospel and Christian, pop, R&B, folk, and more.
The top 10 will perform live at the showcase where the grand-prize winner and genre winners will be announced.
"The showcase is always a really fun event for everyone," Strane said. "The finalists love hearing and supporting each other, the judges are excited to share feedback with the finalists in person, and audience members tell me every year this is their favorite event they’ve been to."
The event will start at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29.
To purchase tickets, visit www.blackbirdartscollective.org/showcase.
