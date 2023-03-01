Conway Tractor Supply will host a pet treat-tasting event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11 at 2280 Sanders Road, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the retail chain on Monday read.
Free and open to the public, owners will have the chance to let their pets try some of the store’s offerings, the news release read.
“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” Conway Tractor Supply Manager Mitchell Brents said, per the news release. “We hope you will join us on March 11 to let your pet find its treat of choice.”
For more information on the March 11 event, people are encouraged to contact the Conway store at 501-764-4900.
