Editor’s note: At the request of the Reader Advisory Board, the Log Cabin Democrat will help residents better understand city/county departments and their roles in the community. This article takes a look at the city’s transportation department.
The Conway Transportation Department maintains local streets and stoplights and provides engineering and construction services for the city.
Finley Vinson, director and city engineer, heads the department and Jacob Reynolds serves as street superintendent.
The department oversees the maintenance of around 365 miles of local streets. They control around 60 traffic signals throughout the city.
In February 2016, the city contracted AssetMax to provide it with a street pavement management plan with three objectives:
• To objectively evaluate the current conditions of the city’s streets.
• To recommend projects that best utilize the city’s budget.
• To evaluate budget alternatives and needs for long term planning.
The data-driven plan was implemented in 2017 in an effort to choose street projects that gets the city the most bang for its buck.
The department’s mission is to “provide professional, courteous service to the citizens of Conway, and bring value, efficiency and quality to municipal operations through precision, discernment, and dedication.”
Its vision statement is to “provide the safest, most efficient transportation and stormwater infrastructure systems in the state to every resident and visitor of Conway.”
A list of completed, current, future and conceptual projects are available at https://conwayarkansas.gov/transportation.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
