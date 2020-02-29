Mayor Bart Castleberry announced the sanitation department would go to one day a week pick-ups, highlighted achievements in 2019 and gave an overview of projects for 2020 during a State of the City address.
“In 2020 [the sanitation department] is going to one day a week pick-up, which means you don’t have to take your green trash cans out on Monday and your blue [recycling] cans out on Thursday. You’ll just take them both out on one day. This will allow them to provide more services throughout the city.”
He praised the sanitation department for being the recipient of the Recycling Coalition’s 2019 Recycling Program of the Year and for removing more than 24,000 pounds of litter from city streets in six months in 2019.
The mayor commended the Transportation Department for the progress it made using the city’s pavement management plan.
“We’ve got a long way to go but they have made tremendous progress,” he said of the 37 miles of streets improved in 2019. We’re going to keep slinging asphalt for a while.”
The city’s striping program will continue in 2020 with Ward 4; Ward 3 was striped in 2019.
This year, the city will build a roundabout at the intersection of Salem Road and Irby Drive and reconstruction of Donaghey Avenue from College Avenue to Dave Ward Drive is already underway.
“The biggest holdback for us on streets so far this year has been the weather,” Castleberry said.
Castleberry said the city didn’t issue any new debt and paid off some outstanding loans in 2019. Sales tax collections were up 3.75% over 2018, which is around $740,000 and didn’t include a full year of collecting internet sales tax.
“This year will be the first year that we receive a full income from internet sales tax,” he said.
The city continues to have economic growth, he said, noting three standouts that were already announced:
- SFI Arkansas is expanding its Conway facility, which will add 75 jobs over next 18 months.
- DXC Technology is adding 1,200 jobs.
- Structurlam opening its first U.S. facility in Conway in 2021, investing $9 million and bringing at least 130 jobs.
“I think this council, I can’t take credit for it, this council has been doing this a long time. A lot of this goes back to the city you built. The investments y’all made in trails and streets and quality of life here is paying off,” he said.
Single-family home permits were 267 in 2019, up from 205 in 2018, he said, adding there were 2,860 total permits issued in the city in 2019.
“The estimated cost for all issued permits for construction in Conway in 2019 was" more than $129 million, Castleberry said. “Obviously development is doing quite well in Conway.”
Castleberry thanked department heads and their staff for all their hard work. Other announcements during the State of the City about the remaining departments are included below.
Airport
Hangars are at full occupancy with a long waiting list. Currently construction is being done on the taxi lane, the T-hangar portion. This part of the part is 100% funded by the FAA and the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, he said. After completion of that, the city will add 12 new T-hangar spaces.
“Future plans are to have an aviation mechanics business there that will bring pilots in from around the state and other states. Someone mention possibly in the future putting a restaurant out there. There are some good things on the horizon for our airport.”
Community Development Block Grant
Bruce Street cottages got its first owners last week. City officials are looking at different options for the homeless, working on having an emergency, overnight shelter here in the city.
Conway Fire Department
Calls for service exceeded 18,500 in 2019. The first graduates from the paramedic training program are on the street now.
“That program is up and running — it’s going to save some lives,” Castleberry said.
In March 2020, the CFD will have a CPR training for anyone who wants to participate.
Conway Police Department
"They started their body camera program this year," the mayor said. “That’s already paid some dividends.”
In 2020, the department will offer an officer mental health wellness program.
"They started this program because they’re seeing concerning statistics nationwide that police officer suicides are a least twice the rate of police officer line-of-duty deaths," the mayor said. “Police suicide is a highly underreported statistic.”
The department will also offer a physical wellness program.
“I appreciate looking out for your department and moving forward with that,” the mayor said, addressing CPD Chief Jody Spradlin.
Parks and Recreation
The city opened two splash pads in 2019. In 2020, the girls softball fields will be resurfaced and the city will continue working toward a mountain bike park at the old landfill. Expanding the trail system behind Walmart to the airport is in progress.
“They are continue working on the infrastructure in the [existing] parks, bringing them up to date,” Castleberry said of the department.
Planning and Development
"They have an eye toward public transportation," Castleberry said, noting the city is looking to develop drop-off and pick-up points for public transportation. “That’s very important for the future of Conway."
The department is also switching to software designed to make the permitting process faster and easier.
For more information, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
