August marks the nationally-celebrated ABLE to Save Month where those involved in ABLE Savings Plans across the country highlight the value and importance these plans bring to people living with disabilities.

“The Arkansas ABLE plan – which stands for Achieving a Better Life Experience – offers individuals with disabilities and their families an affordable way to save for daily disability-related expenses on a tax-deferred basis, without affecting their eligibility for income-based benefits,” Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan, whose office administers the Arkansas ABLE Plan, said. “Simply put, ABLE assets are disregarded when determining eligibility for most federal programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Medicaid.”

