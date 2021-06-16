Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan announced Wednesday that his office has reached the 1,000th check deposited by state agencies through its new efficiency platform TRIP, which stands for Treasury Receiving Interactive Program. This program is part of Milligan’s efficiency plan for the Treasury, which has included streamlining software systems and providing real-time updates to the agencies via electronic methods rather than the previous way of paper mail and postage.
“Our efficiency efforts have allowed the State Treasury to receive and obtain receipts electronically, which is a huge saver of time for both us and the agencies we serve,” Milligan said.
The Treasury accepts more than $70 million each day in deposits from various local, state and federal sources and credits them to the proper accounts. It processes between 2,000 and 3,000 checks each day, and distributes roughly $2.3 billion annually in combined Sales and Use tax distributions and County and Municipal Aid funds each year.
“When I took office in 2015, I made a pledge to increase efficiency and transparency in the office of Treasurer of State,” Milligan said. “This is just one of the many ways we’ve been able to update the State Treasury to the 21st century."
The TRIP portal utilizes the same system banking institutions use, allowing state agencies to place scanners at their respective offices. They are then able to scan in checks and directly deposit the money into the State Treasury. Previously, representatives from roughly 200 state agencies, boards and commissions would have to physically drop off these checks to the Treasury.
“This new program has made my job so much less complicated,” said Lorna Deville, who works in the business office at the Department of Transformation & Shared Services. “Before the scanner I had to walk to the Treasury, losing valuable time each day. It also makes me more aware of every penny we deposit and I am able to keep up better with our records using the online system.”
About one-third of the agencies the Treasury works with have implemented the new check scanners and are using the more efficient platform. Milligan hopes to be able to move the remainder of the agencies to the new platform by year end.
Agency representatives interested in having a scanner installed in their office should call the Treasury at 501-682-5888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.