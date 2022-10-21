The Conway Tree Board is currently holding and accepting entries for a photo contest as part of its Arbor Day event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in Laurel Park.
The theme for the photo test is “Trees of Our Community” and those who want to participate must take a photo of a tree in Conway and email a minimal of a 300 dpi.jpg formatted photo with their name, age and a caption to TreeBoard@conway arkansas.gov before the deadline of Nov. 13.
“We had a great response last year and I think this is a fun way to engage folks around the many gifts of nature and her beauty,” Treci Buchanan, Conway Tree Board president, said. “We extended the deadlines to Nov. 13 as a reminder to pause, recognize and appreciate our Community Forest.”
Photos for the contest can be taken using a phone, tablet or professional camera of any kind.
Prizes will be available for the winners of each age group category of youth (12 and under), teens (13 to 19 years old) and adults (20 and older). Prizes include gift cards to local businesses in the amount of $100, $75 and $50 in each respective placement.
Winners will also get their picture printed on wrapped canvas and displayed at the Conway Expo Center.
“Arbor Day is a way to honor the importance of trees and their contributions to the health and vitality of our community,” Buchanan said. “They help to clean our air, decrease respiratory illness, provide energy efficiency, provide shade and lower temperatures, Reid the storm water pollution, decrease flooding, improve mental health, decrease car accidents, and improve property values. We are excited to help bring awareness of the importance of trees as infrastructure within our city in a fun and interactive way.”
This will be the first in-person Arbor Day Festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature many activities for all ages including several local exhibitors, a tree-planting and activities and food for families of all ages.
Smokey the Bear will also make an appearance at the festival, and civic and student organizations will give speeches about their missions. Local Girl Scout groups will also plant a tree while the Tree Boar re-dedicates six new trees in Laurel park at the event.
“Thank you to our city partners and neighbors for their growing interest and care for the trees in our city,” Buchanan said. “We look forward to new programs in 2023 and invite interested folks to visit with us at the festival. We encourage you to also consider signing up as a new board member or to become a Friend of the Tree Board.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@
thecabin.net
