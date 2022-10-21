The Conway Tree Board is currently holding and accepting entries for a photo contest as part of its Arbor Day event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in Laurel Park.

The theme for the photo test is “Trees of Our Community” and those who want to participate must take a photo of a tree in Conway and email a minimal of a 300 dpi.jpg formatted photo with their name, age and a caption to TreeBoard@conway arkansas.gov before the deadline of Nov. 13.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@

thecabin.net

