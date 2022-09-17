The Conway Tree Board discussed how to use its remaining budget for the year earlier this week. Members voted for the funds to go toward planting trees and its Arbor Day celebration event.

The board said that it has $6,200 remaining for its budget and determined that it would use whatever was remaining after discussing other spending matters to go toward Arbor Day.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.