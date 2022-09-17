The Conway Tree Board discussed how to use its remaining budget for the year earlier this week. Members voted for the funds to go toward planting trees and its Arbor Day celebration event.
The board said that it has $6,200 remaining for its budget and determined that it would use whatever was remaining after discussing other spending matters to go toward Arbor Day.
The board approved on Monday for $1,700 of its budget would go toward planting “celebration trees;” $2,000 would go toward the cost and placement of bricks to go around newly planted trees; $500 for its Arbor Day photo contest; and $400 for the planting of sapling trees.
The remaining $1,600 in its budget for the year will be used for its Arbor Day celebration, which will take place on Nov. 5 starting at 11 a.m. at Laurel Park. However, the board hopes that they won’t have to use all of the remaining budget on the event.
The tree board said that the biggest investment would go toward stickers and T-shirts, which are being designed by a member of the University of Central Arkansas Geography Club who presented some design ideas to the board on Monday. It will also be spending about $170 on purchasing two banners for the event.
This will be the first in-person Arbor Day Festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature many activities for all ages including local exhibitors, a tree-planting and a photography contest.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
