The Conway Tree Board and Arkansas Urban Forestry Council will host a free event May 6 and 7 at Hendrix College.
“Join us for the sixth annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship to witness professional arborists in their natural environment: trees,” event organizers said. “Professional arborists from across the country will test their skills in several competitions hoping to win the title of Arkansas Master’s Challenge Champion.” Learn more at ArkansasTrees.org.
