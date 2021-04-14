The Conway Tree Board will host Yoga under the Trees on Earth Day (April 22) at 5:30 p.m. Relax, Enjoy and come join us for Yoga Flow. This event is sponsored by the Conway Tree board and will be free to the public, no sign up required. All ages and abilities welcome. Wear comfy clothes, bring your favorite yoga mat, blanket or beach towel and unwind with us in nature. The event will take place at Laurel Park next to the Tennis courts along Western Avenue.
Trees have a positive impact on our community, but they also have a positive impact on human health. Trees care for your heart, fitness, skin, lungs, nutrition and peace of mind. Exposure to trees decreases mental fatigue by relaxing and restoring your mind as well as providing a sense of security. Trees can help lower your blood pressure and heart rate. They also absorb pollutants so you can breathe clean, fresh air, helping your brain release serotonin to boost your energy and mood.
For more information on Yoga under the Trees or the Conway Tree Board, follow us on Facebook at Conway Trees (Conway Tree Board), on Instagram at ConwayTrees or you can email us at tree board@conwayarkansas.gov.
