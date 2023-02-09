The Conway Tree Board planned upcoming events it will be a part of, including the annual Free Tree event and the Natural State Tree Climbing Championship during its regular meeting Monday.

The annual Free Tree event will be held on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at what the board expects to be at the Faulkner County Historical Museum at the cabin by the exertion office, but the board was still waiting for approval for that location as of the Monday meeting.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

