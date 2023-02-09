The Conway Tree Board planned upcoming events it will be a part of, including the annual Free Tree event and the Natural State Tree Climbing Championship during its regular meeting Monday.
The annual Free Tree event will be held on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at what the board expects to be at the Faulkner County Historical Museum at the cabin by the exertion office, but the board was still waiting for approval for that location as of the Monday meeting.
The Tree Board’s Free Tree event allows for Conway residents to receive trees to plant on their residential properties.
At last year’s Free Tree event, the Tree Board handed out 600 trees to Conway residents that were all given away within the first two hours of the event. Each resident at the event last year was able to take up to five trees, which equaled to about 120 residential properties that were able to plant new trees.
This year’s event, however, the Tree Board was only able to purchase about 425 new trees for the event due to availability. The board also will have to limit be two trees per person at this event in order to have more properties get new trees.
The Tree Board also will sponsor the Natural State Tree Climbing Championship which will be held May 5-6 at Hendrix College.
Hosted by the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council, the Natural State Tree Climbing Championship sees professional arborists and skilled tree climbers from across the county come together to show off different maneuvers and perform rescues.
“Professional tree climbing competitions are held around the world to provide a platform for arborists to learn about the latest in climbing techniques and innovations in equipment,” the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council’s website said. “They showcase the highest level of professional skills and safety, providing a competitive learning environment for those working in the industry.”
The competition will simulate working conditions of arborists in their field and have competitors compete in five different events to test their abilities while performing work-related tree-care tasks in a timely manner.
This event will be held over Toad Suck Weekend and the Tree Board hopes to find ways to incorporate Toad Suck into the event with different educational and kid friendly activities.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
