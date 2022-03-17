The Conway Tree Board and Arkansas Department of Agriculture will have “Free Tree Fridays” every Friday between March 18 and April 29 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
The tree board will be giving away free trees to anyone who attends, with a limit of five trees per person, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.
The event will take place at the Faulkner County Museum log cabin on Faulkner Street in downtown Conway.
There will be many species of native shade trees available as well as bare root trees that will need to be planted ASAP. Event organizers said that planting instructions will be provided.
Arbor Day was started in 1872 after a Nebraskan newspaper editor, who had a love for trees, helped advocate for citizens of Nebraska City, Nebraska, to plant them.
Arbor Day falls on April 29, which will also be the last day of Free Tree Fridays.
