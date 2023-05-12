A 600-year-old oak tree fell on a house on Davis Street in Conway early Thursday morning, the city of Conway announced via social media later the same day.
The tree, described as “enormous” by the city in the social media post, fell in such a way that the Conway Fire Department (CFD) had to rescue the house’s occupant. Per the post, the occupant suffered no injuries.
CFD Chief Mike Winter told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday that the department received the call about the tree falling on the house at 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, “the first arriving unit heard a female inside the home and made entry through the front door,” Winter said.
“An additional unit walked the tree onto the roof,” Winter said. “The female was located and removed using a ladder from the roof into the home. She was not injured.”
While Winter said he couldn’t be sure of the reason why the tree fell, he speculated “that the saturated ground and heavy rainfall at the time contributed.”
A neighbor who lives near the house, Laura Link, spoke to the Log Cabin on Thursday and described the moment the tree fell.
“My mom heard a big thud right before daylight ...” Link said, adding that her mother went back to bed after not seeing anything. “A little bit later, red flashing lights woke her up.”
They then watched the rescue operation by CFD firefighters.
“We watched them take the lady through the roof to get out,” Link said.
More wet weather is expected in Conway over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings in the area on Thursday and as press time, the service has indicated a 60 percent chance of precipitation on Friday. Another 60 percent chance of precipitation is predicted for Saturday, as well as a 50 percent chance on Sunday.
