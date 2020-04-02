A death trial in the capital murder and kidnapping case against a Pine Bluff man accused in Elvia Fragstein’s disappearance and death scheduled to begin later this month will now be held later this year.
The reschedule coincides with a per curiam order handed down by the Arkansas Supreme Court, which relieves all prospective jurors in the state from duty through May 1.
The trial in Tacori D. Mackrell’s case was set to begin April 20 and run through May 15.
Mackrell, 20, faces the death penalty after being charged with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property regarding his alleged involvement in the 72-year-old Wooster woman’s death.
The 20-year-old Pine Bluff man was 18 years old when Fragstein’s body was found dead in rural Jefferson County in July 2018 after she went missing while shopping in the Conway Commons Shopping Center. Robert L. Smith III, who is Mackrell’s cousin, also faces felony charges in the Fragstein case. Though he was 16 years old at the time, he was charged as an adult.
More than four hundred Faulkner County residents were summoned as potential jurors in Mackrell’s case. However, those jurors have since been relieved from possibly serving in Mackrell’s trial.
A brief hearing was held Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court before Judge Troy Braswell Jr. regarding Mackrell’s case. Attorneys on both sides of the matter agreed to reschedule the month-long trial amidst coronavirus concerns. The trial will now be Sept. 21 through Oct. 16. A pretrial leading up to the trial was set for 1:30 p.m. July 20.
Smith is currently scheduled to stand trial June 8-12. Because of his age, Smith cannot face the death sentence, per Arkansas law.
Online records hint gang activity played a role in her death. However, authorities have since declined to comment on the extent the role played.
The Wooster woman was reported missing by her husband, Helmut, who was immediately concerned about his wife’s well being when she did not come home at 5 p.m. July 7, 2018, as she said she would.
The missing persons investigation soon turned into a homicide investigation after a body found in a wooded area along Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County was identified four days later as the missing Wooster woman. Authorities later found the victim’s vehicle had been set on fire and abandoned in Pine Bluff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.