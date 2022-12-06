After more than four decades, “This Old House’s” master carpenter and pioneer of the home improvement television genre Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt.

Abram will be sent off in style with a one-hour tribute special “The House That Norm Built” airing on Arkansas PBS Saturday, Dec. 17, at 12:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.