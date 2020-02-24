Artists from the St. Louis Symphony will host a masterclass and perform as artists-in-residence at the University of Central Arkansas Monday, Feb. 24 through Wednesday, Feb. 26. All events will be held in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall on campus.
A trombone quartet, made up of veteran trombonists Timothy Myers, Amanda Stewart, Johnathan Reycraft and Gerry Pagano, will host a masterclass on Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m.
On Feb. 25, from 1:40-2:30 p.m., the artists-in-residence will host a presentation on “Gender Diversity in American Orchestras,” and at 7:30 p.m., the quartet will perform their own arrangements of classic works by Bruckner, Gabrieli, Gershwin, Hindemith and Mozart. New original works have also been written for the group by Caleb Burhans, Tom Hanson, Martin Kennedy and Adam Maness. They will also premiere a piece by Carrie Magin.
On Feb. 26, from 2-2:50 p.m., ensemble member Timothy Myers will host a body mapping presentation.
The performance and lectures are free and open to the public and do not require tickets.
Since 2006, the quartet has taken its finely-honed ensemble skills from the concert stage to chamber music settings across the country. The International Trombone Association Journal said in a review of the quartet’s most recent recording, Fleur de Lis, that the recording demonstrated "an astonishing amount of versatility and virtuosity.”
For more information, contact Justin Cook at (501) 450-3333 or jcook@uca.edu.
