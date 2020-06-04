A portion of Interstate 40 in Faulkner County was closed for hours on Thursday after a tractor-trailer with a 26,000-gallon container of sodium hydroxide overturned.
The Conway Fire Department and other emergency crews worked to clean up the spill between the 124 and 125 mile-markers on I-40 east.
The driver of the truck “sustained minor injuries and was transported” to a local hospital, CFD Assistant Chief of Operations Bill Keathley said.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and traffic was diverted from the area onto Old Morrilton Highway until around 7 p.m.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the sodium hydroxide container was transferred to another truck, Keathley said.
Sodium hydroxide is a corrosive compound, commonly known as lye and caustic soda.
The cause of the accident was not known as of press time Thursday.
