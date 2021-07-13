A tractor-trailer transporting 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles overturned and ended up partially submerged in Lake Conway on Tuesday afternoon.
The 18-wheeler semi trailer flipped at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 89 and Interstate 40 in Faulkner County.
“There’s no report that the driver or passenger were seriously injured,” Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said in a statement.
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality was notified and as of Tuesday afternoon, a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) crew was on the scene.
“A wrecker is removing the truck from the lake, which appears to be uncontaminated by the accident,” AGFC officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.